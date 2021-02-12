News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/11 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Wells talk State of NXT heading into Takeover, Edge’s Rumble win, Reigns, Drew, NJPW-AEW, Mailbag (132 min)

February 12, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Kelly Wells from the PWTorch Dailycast’s “PWT Talks NXT” program and PWTorch.com. They discuss the state of NXT heading into Takeover, Edge’s Royal Rumble win, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, NJPW-AEW potential, and some Mailbag questions on Cameron Grimes, Karion Kross, NXT in need of a reset, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020