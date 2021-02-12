VIP AUDIO 2/11 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Wade pronounces cities in Scotland, Todd’s reshuffled WWE roster hierarchy, wrestlers wearing boxer t-shirts, great first-time match-ups, wrestler encounters, Yokozuna doc (98 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they address the following questions and topics submitted by readers…

Wade is challenged by a listener to pronounce six cities in Scotland. (Spoiler Alert: He doesn’t do well.) Then Wade challenges Todd to pronounce one Minneapolis suburb.

Have there been great matches where it appeared a promotion booked themselves into a corner only to use a creative finish to get out of it? Which leads to talk about the Rock vs. Mick Foley I Quit match.

What are your favorite first-time match-ups?

Are there any other in-person hostile or funny encounters Wade or Todd have had with wrestlers over the years?

Are you annoyed by wrestlers wearing boxer t-shirts on TV? Are you annoyed by announcers talking about pro wrestler’s previous sports backgrounds?

Would it help AEW viewership if they offered the entire series online so viewers could catch up, given people’s binge-habits with streaming drama series now?

Review of the Yokozuna documentary on WWE Network.

Who are some of the most head-turning appearances of pro wrestlers?

Is Alexa Bliss more similar to Lana than most people acknowledge?

What would your card of all black wrestlers look like?

Would you agree that “Powerhouse” Hobbs is “the next Hacksaw,” as Butch Reed put it.

What would the hierarchy be of Todd’s roster of wrestlers in WWE?

Are Edge and WWE getting too much criticism over him winning the Royal Rumble instead of a younger wrestler?

Why do wrestlers talk with the wrestling media when they’re so negative about WWE compared to AEW?

Making a case for the MJF-Sammy phone skit actually making sense.

Is the primary cause of wrestling’s tapering off after a peak in popularity the expansion of hours produced rather than other factors often sites such as not creating new stars?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO