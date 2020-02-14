VIP AUDIO 2/13 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): NXT Takeover Preview, review of NXT on USA and AEW Dynamite, Mailbag on WrestleMania 2, Set-up Moves, AEW roster, WWE misses on top stars, more (104 min)

WKPWP - Thursday Flagship - Keller & Powell talk possible "transformative" changes in WWE

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

NOTE: This is the second installment of The Fix this week on its usual day. Part one was recorded two days early.

SHOW SUMMARY: In episode two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd gives his take on last night’s NXT on USA and previews NXT Takeover Portland, and then reviews AEW Dynamite from last night. Then they get to a second Mailbag.

Did Vince McMahon overlook potential top stars because he didn’t want anyone to get too big since the Steve Austin, Rock, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg era?

Should a challenger have to beat a champion more than just a little to win a title in UFC when it comes to scorecards?

Has Todd watched “The Shield” TV series yet?

Thoughts on WrestleMania 2 including why it was in three locations and could that work now, celebrity commentators, the there main events, and the Dream Team vs. British Bulldogs tag team match

How do wrestlers who don’t share a common language communicate before and during matches?

Why are fans so shocked when set-up moves lead to near falls with sickouts instead of a finish?

Thoughts on the Robert Stone Brand in NXT?

Thoughts on AEW going after former indy darlings?

Which is Todd’s favorite Undertaker incarnation?

Any good movie recommendations?

Shouldn’t AEW give up on Dark Order now that they’ve waved the white flag on the Nightmare Collective?

