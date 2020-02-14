News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/13 – Triple H Media Q&A: NXT Takeover Portland topics including length of show, Keith Lee’s future, how to draw more younger viewers, skipping word “women” in NXT Title mentions, NXT on WM, Charlotte-Ripley on WM or Takeover (45 min)

February 13, 2020


WKPWP - Thursday Flagship - Keller & Powell talk possible "transformative" changes in WWE
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)

SHOW SUMMARY: The following is Triple H’s Media Q&A from earlier this week covering a variety of NXT Takeover Portland-related topics such as the length of show, Keith Lee’s future, how to draw more younger viewers, skipping the word “women” in NXT Women’s Title mentions, NXT wrestlers on WrestleMania this year, Charlotte-Rhea Ripley, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019