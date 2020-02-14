VIP AUDIO 2/13 – WKH – The News: AEW and NXT ratings breakdown and comparisons this week plus seven-week totals, review and analysis of NXT on USA episode (24 min)

WKPWP - Thursday Flagship - Keller & Powell talk possible "transformative" changes in WWE

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the following news topics: AEW and NXT ratings breakdown and comparisons this week plus seven-week totals and then a review and analysis of NXT on USA episode.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO