VIP AUDIO 2/13 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at NXT TakeOver Portland (56 min)

WKPWP - Thursday Flagship - Keller & Powell talk possible "transformative" changes in WWE

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? NXT TakeOver Portland. On the show, Zack Heydorn gives artistic grades and analysis on the build to every single match on the card including Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano, Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair for the NXT Women’s Championship, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole for the NXT Championship, Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic, and more. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO