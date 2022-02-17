SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 2/16 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk Cody Rhodes, 76ers trade to get James Harden, Knicks losses, Austin excitement, Alexa Bliss returns, more (131 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:11:10 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: Trav and Rich are back for VIP discussing Cody Rhodes’ seemingly sudden exit from AEW. Being tied so closely to Turner Broadcasting, what must it have been like getting out from underneath all the different contracts in order to sign with WWE? Travis is excited about the Philadelphia 76ers trade to get James Harden. Rich suffers through more Knicks losses. Who is excited to see Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestle again? Alexa Bliss makes her return and WWE looks to botch it already. Book club talk featuring the latest Garth Nix work, “Terciel and Elinor.” Travis updates his reading challenge numbers, Brian and Chris fill the mailbox.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO