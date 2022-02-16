VIP AUDIO 2/16 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship (pt. 2 of 2) (AD-FREE): More on Cody leaving AEW including listener emails, Steve Austin WM match speculation, Elimination Chamber, Raw improvements, Hangman, more (70 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents part two of this week’s Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss more on Cody leaving AEW and heading to WWE including listener emails, plus Steve Austin WrestleMania match speculation, evaluating final Elimination Chamber hype and predictions, praising Raw’s improvements lately, Ronda Rousey’s attitude turnaround, Hangman Page’s run as AEW Champ so far, does WWE even try to create big stars anymore, notes on WWE’s changing talent payscale now compared to just a few years ago, and more.

