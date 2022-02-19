VIP AUDIO 2/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (2-9-17 & 2-16-17): Impact Post-shows with Mike & Andrew reacting to Hardys teleporting to Mexico, Drew Galloway vs. Shera, Josh Barnett, Bachelor Party (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This special “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the February 9, 2017 and Feb. 16, 2017 episodes featuring PWTorch.com’s Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek discussing episodes of Impact Wrestling. Topics from the Feb. 9, 2017 episode include Davey Richards turning on longtime partner Eddie Edwards, Matt & Jeff Hardy teleporting to Mexico, Drew Galloway vs. Mahabali Shera, Trevor Lee, Aron Rex, and more. Topics from the Feb. 16 episode include Eddie Edwards vs. Davey Richards, Josh Barnett’s TNA debut, The Hardy’s Expedition for Gold, potential announcer changes, the horrible Braxon Sutter bachelor party segments, and more.

