VIP AUDIO 2/18 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & LeClair (AD-FREE): Cody’s options on SD, Happy Ronda, Sami’s redemption, Reigns-Goldberg, live callers, emails (129 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Brandon LeClair to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails. They start by reacting to Sami Zayn’s IC Title win, then have a lengthy discussion on Cody Rhodes including whether he could be a surprise at Elimination Chamber and lack of options for him if he lands on Smackdown. From there, live callers discuss Happy Ronda, the Roman Reigns-Goldberg face to face, Drew McIntyre trying to make the best of the Madcap Moss & Happy Corbin feud, Ricochet vs. Ridge Holland, and more.

