VIP AUDIO 2/18 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Powell talk Elimination Chamber, Moxley-Omega stip, Seth’s return, Cole’s turn, Takeover, more (140 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss potential winners for both Elimination Chamber matches, NXT Takeover and Adam Cole’s turn, Seth Rollins’ return, Kenny Omega’s presentation compared to Roman Reigns lately, the new Exploding Barbed Wire stipulation for Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley, the Lacey Evans pregnancy, Sting taking a big powerbomb from Brian Cage, and much more.

Also, a bonus section featuring Triple H’s post-NXT Takeover media call including a question from PWTorch.com’s Kelly Wells.

