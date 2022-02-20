VIP AUDIO 2/19 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Alan chats with his top AEW analysts Barry & Justin about how things are shaping up for Revolution, going deep on all matches announced, and yes, even a little bit of Cody talk (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by his pals Barry Lad and Justin Shapiro to talk all things AEW as they are wont to do once a quarter. Sadly, there’s not much to talk about in AEW land as it’s not like there’s a huge PPV on the horizon, and one of the biggest stars didn’t just leave, so instead the guys crack jokes about Mr. Ed for nearly two hours. Okay, so maybe that’s a lie and you’ll have to listen to find out if there is indeed talk about Cody’s departure, Punk vs. MJF and the Dog Collar stip, Adam vs. Adam, The Hoss of the Revolution Ladder Match, and much more. Enjoy!

