VIP AUDIO 2/19 – East Coast Cast #489 (NSFW): Bryant and Hawkins discuss NXT Takeover Portland including Velveteen vs. Rodrick and Cody vs. Wardlow, Chris Bey signing with Impact Wrestling, more (95 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Mitchell talk Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre's rise, Fake Razor & Diesel, more

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode, the guys chat about NXT’s Portland Takeover from this past weekend. The show was bookended by two matches that did way too much for different reasons. Sandwiched in were four fantastic PPV bouts. Velveteen vs. Rodrick in the main event on one channel and Cody vs. Wardlow in a cage on the other channel. Tonight would be the night to grow the audience of both shows. Chris Bey signing with Impact Wrestling. Did AEW go out of their way to help drive his price up? Who will AEW sign next? Calls, emails, and more.

