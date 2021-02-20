VIP AUDIO 2/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Meyers (AD-FREE): Reigns-Edge interplay, Crews turns and injures Big E, Seth, Sasha-Reginald, Otis turns (126 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Mike Meyers to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown including more Roman Reigns-Edge interplay, Apollo Crews turns and injures Big E, Seth Rollins reacts to last week’s segment, Sasha-Reginald dynamic explored, Six-Man Main Event, Otis turns, and more with live callers throughout.

Then, in a bonus segment, we bring you a previously VIP-exclusive Wade Keller Hotline reviewing the year-ago episode of WWE Smackdown from Feb. 21, 2020 including the Bella Twins on a Moment of Bliss, a Goldberg-Fiend angle, Otis-Mandy date follow-up, Lacey Evans sit-down interview with Renee Young, Braun Strowman & Elias vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro in a Symphony of Destruction match, Daniel Bryan vs. Heath Slater, Usos & New Day vs. Miz & Morrison & Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler, and more.

