VIP AUDIO 2/2 – WKH – Ask the Editor: Does Darby have an upside similar to Rey Mysterio? Is Matt Hardy a good fit for Dark Order? Does NXT viewership work for or against McMahon’s “Midas Touch” rep? Cody-MJF compared to Cole-Ciampa? (23 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers VIP member questions (askwadekeller@gmail.com) on the following topics: Is Matt Hardy a good fit for AEW’s Dark Order? Is it a negative for NXT Takeover that the NXT Women’s Title might be defended at WrestleMania instead? Is Darby Allin potentially “the next Rey Mysterio” for AEW? Does NXT’s lack of dominance of AEW on Wednesdays work for or against Vince McMahon’s so-called Midas Touch reputation? Is AEW’s Cody vs. MJF feud a better booking construct than Tomasso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole?

