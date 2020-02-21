VIP AUDIO 2/20 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Review of top segments from Smackdown, Raw, NXT on USA, AEW Dynamite, UFC including Mandy-Otis, Cody-Wardlow, Velveteen-Strong, Becky-Baszler (105 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Mitchell talk Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre's rise, Fake Razor & Diesel, more

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd and Wade discuss last Friday’s WWE Smackdown including the Mandy Rose-Otis date situation and Otis’s upside, The Fiend-Hulk Hogan segment, and the rest of the show. Then a discussion on the latest episode of Raw start to finish including Randy Orton-Matt Hardy, Becky Lynch-Shana Baszler, A.J. Styles, and more. Then NXT on USA including the Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong match and more Takeover follow-up. Then AEW Dynamite including Cody vs. Wardlow, Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Cobb, the tag team battle royal, and Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Lucha Bros. And finally a review of last weekend’s UFC event with some remarkable moments.

