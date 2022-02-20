SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 2/20 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (2-15-2017) Keller & McNeill take calls & emails regarding Battle Royal announcement by Bryan, Owens-Triple H-Joe alliance, Orton-Bray-Harper scenarios, Bayley-Charlotte, Cena’s short reign (78 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:18:25 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (2-15-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill for the Mid-Week Flagship. They take calls and read emails regarding the Smackdown Battle Royal announcement by Daniel Bryan, the Kevin Owens-Triple H-Samoa Joe alliance, Orton-Bray-Harper scenarios, Bayley-Charlotte, Cena’s short 16th title reign, and much more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO