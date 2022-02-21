VIP AUDIO 2/21 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago Roundtable w/Keller, Mitchell, McNeill discussing Royal Rumble 2004 hype, the Angle-Guerrero pairing, Ross’s treatment, heat on Fairplay in TNA already, Goldberg’s WWE future, more (48 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to a “Current Events Roundtable” podcast featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnists Bruce Mitchell and Pat McNeill from Jan. 19, 2004. They discussed the hype for Royal Rumble 2004, the Kurt Angle-Eddie Guerrero pairing, Jim Ross’s treatment, heat on Jonny Fairplay in TNA already, Goldberg’s WWE future, and more.

Throughout the month of February 2022, we’ll be posting the January 2004 and February 2004 PWTorch VIP podcasts, some of the earliest podcasts covering pro wrestling anywhere.

