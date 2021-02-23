VIP AUDIO 2/22 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Miz’s WWE Title win celebration, Lashley vs. Braun with title match ramifications, Charlotte-Ric follow-up, Bad Bunny (32 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including fallout from Elimination Chamber, Miz’s WWE Title win celebration, Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman with title match ramifications, Charlotte-Ric Flair follow-up, A.J. Styles vs. Ricochet, more Bad Bunny as 24/7 Champion, Damian Priest vs. Angel Garza, Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO