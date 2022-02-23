VIP AUDIO 2/22 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship – Keller & Fann (AD-FREE): Lesnar opens up with McAfee, Omega details AEW EVP chemistry, WrestleMania depth issues, Cody, Dax, Styles, Jay White, Sanada, Lashley (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch Newsletter columnist. They record the “Everything with Rich & Wade” podcast every week and about once every three weeks present their weekly analysis on the WKPWP Flagship. This week they cover these topics:

WWE hyping the MSG house show and Brock Lesnar’s title defense, and how it relates to the Bobby Lashley injury and potentially shaking up the Winner Takes All match at WrestleMania.

Can WWE sufficiently fill out two nights of WrestleMania with 3-4 top matches each night to justify splitting the show in two parts?

Where does Cody fit in the WWE landscape, including WrestleMania? Is he in a WWE Title match by then, challenging or even defending?

Reaction to Kenny Omega discussing his lack of rapport and lack of familiarity with Cody’s mindset before he left AEW.

Elimination Chamber thoughts including Ronda Rousey-Charlotte dynamic, Goldberg’s potential WWE finale.

Dominik’s comments about “earning” his fast-track to the main roster on Raw.

WWE’s assortment of celebrities for this year’s WrestleMania.

Undertaker’s Hall of Fame induction.

Brock Lesnar’s interview with Pat McAfee and what it revealed about Lesnar’s personal approach to his career and fame, plus his philosophy about how to be an effective pro wrestler in this era.

Dax Harwood’s interview with Renee Pacquette, including a story about Shawn Michaels’ character that will disappoint some HBK fans.

Jay White

Sanada

And more!

