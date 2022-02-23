SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 2/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon & Soucek discuss more Cody fallout, where will he fit in the WWE hierarchy, speculation on Tony Khan's teased surprise, more (68 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew discuss a lot this week! There’s more Cody fallout to talk about, plus some WWE topics, like where will Cody fit in the hierarchy of that company? Will Vince really push him long term? Or will Cody end up in polkadots in a few months? Plus, Tony has teased a big surprise on the business side coming soon, so the guys speculate on that and more.

