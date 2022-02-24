SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 2/23 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (2-22-2017) Keller & Powell talk WM, Reigns, Cena-Miz mixed tag, Nakamura, Roode Glorious gimmick, KO, DDP, Braun, Rock-Punk call (144 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (2-22-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell as they talk about WrestleMania developments, battle royal outcome the previous night, pros and cons of Roman Reigns, the projected Cena-Miz mixed tag, what’s wrong with the Cruiserweight Division, possible call-up of Shinsuke Nakamura, the Robert Roode Glorious gimmick, Naomi’s ring style, prospects of Kurt Angle wrestling, and more with a great mix of caller contributions.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason discuss a range of topics including whether WWE is favoring Raw over Smackdown at WrestleMania, what are potential special attraction matches at future WrestleManias, Braun Strowman’s surprising rise and future upside, DDP’s Hall of Fame merits, Big Show’s future, Kevin Owens’ stellar promo, Apollo Crews, the Rock phone call to C.M. Punk, Samoa Joe’s WrestleMania options, the state of TNA and Jeff Jarrett, and much more.

