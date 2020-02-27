VIP AUDIO 2/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT (AD-FREE): Wells, Stoup, and Lindberg cover Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, the sudden Forgotten Sons face turn, name the top and bottom ten transitions from NXT to the main roster, more (102 min)

WKPWP - Flagship w/Keller & Powell talking Super Showdown, AEW PPV Preview, WrestleMania line-up, 10 Years of NXT

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode, Kelly Wells, Tom Stoup, and Nate Lindberg cover Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, the sudden Forgotten Sons face turn, name the top and bottom ten transitions from NXT to the main roster, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO