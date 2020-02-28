VIP AUDIO 2/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): 5 & 10 Yrs Ago Double-Feature – Bruce Mitchell talks with Bryant and Caldwell about WrestleMania 26 and 31 line-ups taking shape, pending Monday Night War II, start of NXT (122 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag w/Keller & Powell talking Goldberg win, Velveteen Dream's character, NWA Squared, AEW on WrestleMania weekend, more

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” double-feature jumps back to shows from five years ago this week and ten years ago this week. The following are summaries of what’s in each show presented back-to-back…

2/23/15: In this episode of the PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell and Travis Bryant of the East Coast Cast, they discuss with live callers & emailers tonight’s Raw, last night’s WWE PPV, Roman Reigns, WrestleMania, and much more!

2/26/10: This episode of the PWTorch Livecast with host James Caldwell and co-host Torch columnist Bruce Mitchell has phone calls, emails, and chat room questions on topics in the news including more follow-up on the NXT concept, WrestleMania 26, last night’s TNA Impact, the TNA Impact ratings, TNA’s creative team effort, the WWE vs. TNA March 8 battle, Hulk Hogan back in the ring, Orlando Jordan being pushed, and much more. Check back this weekend for the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show post-Livecast.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO