VIP AUDIO 2/28 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Styles answers Edge’s challenge, Balor captures U.S. Title from Priest who then turns heel, Belair and Lynch battle in a six-woman tag, Miz-Mysterios, 24/7 Division tag, more (35 min.)

March 1, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including two heel turns in the Edge-A.J. Styles and Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor U.S. Title match, a six-woman tag including Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair in the ring against each other, Street Profits vs. RK-Bro with a possible Randy Orton injury, a 24/7 match and some kissing afterward, Miz interacts with the Mysterios, and more.

