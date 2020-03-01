VIP AUDIO 2/29 – WKPWP Interview Classic celebrity panel discussion with ex-WWE Creative Andrew Goldstein & Jonny Fairplay (AD-FREE): (2-27-15) WrestleMania 31 developments analyzed including Sting-Hunter, Orton, Reigns-Bryan dynamic (83 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag w/Keller & Powell talking Goldberg win, Velveteen Dream's character, NWA Squared, AEW on WrestleMania weekend, more

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic episode from five years ago this week (2-27-15) featuring a celebrity panel discussion with Jonny Fairplay of TNA and Reality TV fame and ex-WWE Creative Team member Andrew Goldstein discussing the week in WWE including a ton of thoughts on the hype so far for the top WrestleMania 31 matches including Sting-Hunter, Stewart-Seth, Reigns and Bryan dynamic, Orton’s awful return on Monday, and more. Live callers and email topics are sprinkled in.

