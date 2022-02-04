VIP AUDIO 2/3 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Chavo Guerrero book overview, reviews of Rampage, AEW Dynamite including Punk-MJF, Smackdown, Raw after the Rumble, NXT (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:

A review of last Friday’s AEW Rampage

A review of last night’s AEW Dynamite including the Brandi Rhodes-Dan Lambert segment and C.M. Punk vs. MJF

A review of last week’s WWE Smackdown featuring the final Royal Rumble hype.

A review of WWE Raw the day after the Rumble and setting up Elimination Chamber

Thoughts on the Shane McMahon story

A review of this week’s NXT 2.0.

A detailed overview and review of Chavo Guerrero’s autobiography with some wild stories from around the world and his time in WCW and WWE.

