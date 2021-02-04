VIP AUDIO 2/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Heydorn & Sage (AD-FREE): Kenta appears and attacks Moxley, Sabian & Penelope wedding, Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker, tag team Battle Royale, more (126 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by PWTorch Contributor and host of the PWTorch VIP podcast “Podcast of Honor,” Tyler Sage, to talk AEW Dynamite with listener calls. Discussion points include the appearance of Kenta, what a New Japan partnership with AEW means, how Kenta fits with Moxley in AEW outside of the New Japan story, pluses and minuses of the the current talent swaps in AEW, the Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford wedding angle, in-depth discussion on Britt Baker as a heel champion down the road, Inner Circle drama, and more. Enjoy!

