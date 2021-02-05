VIP AUDIO 2/4 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): AEW-NJPW and Kenta’s appearance on Dynamite, WWE Royal Rumble follow-up on Raw, NXT TV review, New Japan New Beginning, UFC preview, more (82 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss the appearance of Kenta on AEW Dynamite last night and how to interpret what it means for AEW and New Japan working together. Also a full rundown of AEW Dynamite, a full review of NXT on USA, a review of last week’s Smackdown, a full review of Monday Night Raw, a review of New Japan New Beginning happenings, and a preview of this weekend’s UFC Fight Night.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO