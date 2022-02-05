News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/4 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Heyman explains his betrayal of Lesnar and reunion with Reigns, Rousey-Charlotte confrontation, Drew addresses his return, Sami-Knoxville, more Rumble fallout (19 min.)

February 5, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Royal Rumble fallout with Paul Heyman’s explanation for the Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns journey, Ronda Rousey-Charlotte exchange, Drew McIntyre promo, Sami Zayn gets the IC Title match he wants, and more.

