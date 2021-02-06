VIP AUDIO 2/5 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Reigns-Edge interaction, Belair-Banks-Carmella interaction, Big E vs. Sami vs. Crews, Corbin vs. Dominik more (23 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including the Royal Rumble fallout including Edge interacting with Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and returning Jey Uso. Also, Bianca Belair celebrates her win and contemplates her big decision. Also, Big E vs. Apollo Crews vs. Sami Zayn for the IC Title, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. Otiz & Chad Gable, King Corbin vs. Dominik Mysterio, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO