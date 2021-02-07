VIP AUDIO 2/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Chris Maitland on hand to chat “Forbidden Doors,” Ring of Honor, more (68 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s show talks Ring of Honor, Impact Pro wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling and what the forbidden door opening could or could not mean, Cesaro’s contract and thoughts on his next move, and Edge and his passion-fueled comeback, as well as how fans may misinterpret the importance of where New Japan’s wrestlers go here in the United States.

