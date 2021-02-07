VIP AUDIO 2/6 – WKH – 10 & 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Edge talks retirement 10 years ago, Keller says new technology could lead to end of PPV model, TNA Youth Mutiny, Sting, Barrett, Raw reviews (97 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to a Wade Keller Hotline from 15 years ago reviewing the Feb. 7, 2006 episode of Raw and then four Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago including an Ask the Editor edition predicting a transition away from PPV revenue model, plus Edge talks retirement.

•Feb. 7, 2006 episode which features Wade’s segment-by-segment thoughts on the Feb 7 episode of WWE Raw including more answers regarding WrestleMania and Elimination Chamber.

•Jan. 31, 2011 episode which feature Wade’s analysis and a detailed walk-thru of WWE Raw’s follow up to the Royal Rumble including major developments for Smackdown, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania. Also, what does it mean that Diesel and Booker T weren’t mentioned?

•Feb. 4, 2011 episode which features the Ask the Editor format with questions on these topics: Scenarios for Miz-Lawler at Elimination Chamber, Edge-Del Rio Feud, New Media Giving Indy Wrestling New Exposure, a TNA Youth Mutiny, and more.

•Feb. 6, 2011 episode which features his thoughts on Jim Ross’s latest comments on Sting, Wade Barrett’s latest media interview where he gave out credit for his ascension in WWE, and Edge’s latest comments about how far retirement might be away and what he wants to do afterward.

•Feb. 7, 2011 episode which features the Ask the Editor format This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his Ask the Editor format with a focus on a question regarding whether the evolution of technology and passing of time should lead to Vince McMahon and TNA reevaluating partnerships with PPV and Cable TV partners, should WWE rename Friday’s show a second edition of Raw to capitalize on the identity of Raw as the dominant brand. This includes a case for WWE and TNA reevaluating the presentation of its product just as the Torch has over the years, and how it’s natural to be resistant to change, but eventually it’s worth a fresh look.

