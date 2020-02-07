VIP AUDIO 2/6 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Powell talk possible “transformative” changes in WWE Network and PPVs, Drew’s rising stock, comparing AEW to NXT star power, Hangman, XFL, more (141 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast talking possible “transformative” changes in WWE Network and PPVs, Drew McIntyre’s rising stock, AEW’s quality control issues, comparing AEW to NXT star power, how would NXT playing bigger arenas work, fan reaction complicating Hangman Page heel turn, XFL anticipation, ROH’s 2020 changes, and much more.

