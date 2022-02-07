VIP AUDIO 2/6 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (2-6-2017) Keller & McNeill discuss Reigns vs. Samoa Joe, Goldberg-Owens, Strowman’s rise, on-site report, more (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show, we jump back five years to the Feb. 6, 2017 episode of the WWE Raw post-show. PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill to talk about Monday Night Raw with callers. Topics include thoughts on Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe, Goldberg scheduled to face Kevin Owens for title, Braun Strowman’s rise, the struggling Cruiserweights, and more plus an on-site caller from Portland with off-air details.

