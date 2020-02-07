News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/7 – Podcast of Honor w/Ryan Sullivan & Tyler Sage: Free Enterprise preview and predictions, discussion of Pure Wrestling Title rerelease, Tyler’s Best Picture Oscar prediction, more (61 min)

February 7, 2020


WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Podcast of Honor, the guys preview and predict the show this weekend, Free Enterprise. They also discuss the rerelease of the Pure Wrestling Title and who in ROH/NJPW/NWA should be involved in the chase for that title. Tyler also gives his prediction for Best Picture at the Oscars.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019