VIP AUDIO 2/8 – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Keller: Is Amazon in market to buy WWE? Would Vince step away from WWE creative? How would WWE fan experience change if PPVs move off WWE Network? Plus Fiend-Goldberg talk (70 min)

February 8, 2020


WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks
SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosting, they cover these topics: Is Amazon in the market to buy WWE? Would Vince McMahon really step away from WWE creative after a buyout and give up control? How would the WWE fan experience change if PPVs move off WWE Network to Amazon Prime or upstart Peacock Network? Plus Fiend-Goldberg talk.

