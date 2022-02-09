VIP AUDIO 2/8 – VIP Podcast Vault – Wade Keller Hotline (12-31-2003): Angle’s neck situation means he should slow down to preserve career, Triple H off house shows, Jarrett-Russo falling out, Luger-TNA, top stories of 2002 (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to an early Wade Keller Hotline (#42) from December 31, 2003. Throughout the month of February 2022, we’ll be posting the January 2004 and February 2004 PWTorch VIP podcasts, some of the earliest podcasts covering pro wrestling anywhere. This Vault begins by covering these topics:

Kurt Angle says his neck feels great, but he must cut back on big moves to save his career

WWE cuts back on highspots to avoid injuries

More on Lex Luger in TNA

Evaluating TNA’s attempt to create own identity on their Best of 2013 show

Triple H off of house shows despite winning World Title

The Jeff Jarrett-Vince Russo falling out

A look back at the top stories of 2002 updated a year later

