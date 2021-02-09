VIP AUDIO 2/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Hazelwood (AD-FREE): Shane McMahon, Elimination Chamber main event twist, Edge, Belair, live callers, emails (116 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Bruce Hazelwood of PWTorch.com and DailyDDT.com to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discuss Shane McMahon’s appearance and what it meant (if anything), the Elimination Chamber twist with Drew McIntyre being put in it rather than facing Sheamus one-on-one, Charlotte Flair vs. Lacey Evans, Nia Jax vs. Lana, Drew vs. Randy Orton, Bianca Belair, Edge, and more.

