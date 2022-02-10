SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 2/9 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk new kung fu game "Sifu," "Cyberpunk 2077" a year later, Keith Lee's AEW debut, book club, more (112 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:51:59 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on VIP, Trav and Rich discuss a new kung fu game called “Sifu” that just dropped, and its level of difficulty. Rich explains to Travis what “rogue-like” games are and where “Sifu” might fall in the genre. Travis plays “Cyberpunk 2077” a year later. Rihanna has now featured both Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair in her Fenty Beauty line. Keith Lee made his AEW debut on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Rich recaps the reaction Keith got, as well as the rest of the show. Some book club conversation, including Travis’ updated 2022 reading challenge.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO