News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/9 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Raw Flashback (AD-FREE): (1-27-15) Keller & Powell discuss Reigns Rumble fallout on a unique and successfully reformatted Raw, WWE Network hits 1M subbers (139 min)

February 9, 2020


WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Raw Post-Show Five Years Ago Flashback (1-20-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss the Roman Reigns Royal Rumble fallout including a unique and successful reformatted Raw, plus WWE Network hits 1 million subscribers, and a wide range of topics thanks to live callers and email questions.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019