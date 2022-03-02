VIP AUDIO 3/1 – (Mini) Everything with Rich & Wade: Tony Khan’s big surprise speculation, reaction to Revolution PPV match poll, Adam Cole so far, Jericho suddenly in great shape (17 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
/
RSS Feed
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s new (mini) episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:
- Speculation on Tony Khan’s big announcement tomorrow night and thoughts on various ideas speculated about this week.
- Which match is the top selling point for Revolution on Sunday night? Reaction to our Twitter poll.
- Is Adam Cole a disappointment so far in terms of being a top top act for AEW?
- Thoughts on Chris Jericho suddenly looking like he’s in great shape and how does that work for his heel character and feud with Eddie Kingston.
*** We plan to record a full session on Wednesday covering a wide array of non-AEW topics plus some more AEW topics.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply