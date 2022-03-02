SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 3/1 - (Mini) Everything with Rich & Wade: Tony Khan's big surprise speculation, reaction to Revolution PPV match poll, Adam Cole so far, Jericho suddenly in great shape (17 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 17:15 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s new (mini) episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

Speculation on Tony Khan’s big announcement tomorrow night and thoughts on various ideas speculated about this week.

Which match is the top selling point for Revolution on Sunday night? Reaction to our Twitter poll.

Is Adam Cole a disappointment so far in terms of being a top top act for AEW?

Thoughts on Chris Jericho suddenly looking like he’s in great shape and how does that work for his heel character and feud with Eddie Kingston.

*** We plan to record a full session on Wednesday covering a wide array of non-AEW topics plus some more AEW topics.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO