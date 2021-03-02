VIP AUDIO 3/1 – NJPW Strong & Castle Attack Nights 1 & 2 Roundtable (w/Radican, Samsa, and Wells): In-depth coverage of Moxley vs. Kenta on NJPW Strong, Castle Attack Night 1 and 2 PPVs, preview of Anniversary Show and NJPW Cup, more (78 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by NJPW English statistician Chris Samsa and PWTorch contributor Kelly Wells for a NJPW roundtable looking at NJPW Strong, with a focus on Jon Moxley defending the IWGP U.S. Hvt. Championship against Kenta, and both nights of the Castle Attack PPVs. The show begins with a look at the Feb. 26 edition of NJPW Strong with a focus on the Moxley vs. Kenta match. Radican, Samsa, and Wells then go through both nights of Castle Attack from Feb. 27 and Feb. 28 in order. They talk about the booking and the direction NJPW is heading in on the cusp of the start of the NJPW Cup. The show closes with a look ahead at the March 4 Anniversary show and the start of the NJPW Cup.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO