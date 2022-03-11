News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/10 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Did Cody & Brandi buy their own hype, Vince McMahon-Keith Lee, Hangman’s reign too soon or early, what if Hogan’s career ended before NWO, Bayley, Sting, more (84 min.)

March 11, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In part three of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:

  • Did Cody and Brandi buy too much into their own hype?
  • Is it time to admit Vince McMahon was to blame for Keith Lee’s lack of success in WWE based on what Lee said McMahon told him?
  • What are Tony Khan’s titles and roles within the Jaguars and Fulham sports teams?
  • Is it time for Gable Sapolsky to be brought in to work under Tony Khan on ROH?
  • Some Flintstones-Popeye-Looney Tunes-Tom & Jerry talk.
  • Reaction to Ricky Starks and Taz playing into Keith Lee’s rep backstage during commercial break commentary on Rampage.
  • Does AEW benefit from Sting’s run in WWE in that he’s having the final run he deserved in AEW that he didn’t get in WWE?
  • What would the ripple effect be if Hulk Hogan’s career ended before his heel run in the NWO?
  • Is a Stone Cold Stunner in past tense “stunnered” or “stunned”?
  • Would Cody more likely have stayed in AEW if he had an equity stake in the company?
  • Did Hangman Page’s AEW Title reign come too soon or too early?
  • What single act in AEW would be the best fit to be placed under the tutelage of William Regal, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson?
  • Should signing Samoa Joe be a higher priority for Tony Khan now that TK has purchased ROH for the sake of Joe’s history with that company and title?
  • Ideas for scenarios of a Bayley return at WrestleMania?
  • Is “Dashing” to Cody as “Mean” is Undertaker?

