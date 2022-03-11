VIP AUDIO 3/10 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Did Cody & Brandi buy their own hype, Vince McMahon-Keith Lee, Hangman’s reign too soon or early, what if Hogan’s career ended before NWO, Bayley, Sting, more (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part three of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:

Did Cody and Brandi buy too much into their own hype?

Is it time to admit Vince McMahon was to blame for Keith Lee’s lack of success in WWE based on what Lee said McMahon told him?

What are Tony Khan’s titles and roles within the Jaguars and Fulham sports teams?

Is it time for Gable Sapolsky to be brought in to work under Tony Khan on ROH?

Some Flintstones-Popeye-Looney Tunes-Tom & Jerry talk.

Reaction to Ricky Starks and Taz playing into Keith Lee’s rep backstage during commercial break commentary on Rampage.

Does AEW benefit from Sting’s run in WWE in that he’s having the final run he deserved in AEW that he didn’t get in WWE?

What would the ripple effect be if Hulk Hogan’s career ended before his heel run in the NWO?

Is a Stone Cold Stunner in past tense “stunnered” or “stunned”?

Would Cody more likely have stayed in AEW if he had an equity stake in the company?

Did Hangman Page’s AEW Title reign come too soon or too early?

What single act in AEW would be the best fit to be placed under the tutelage of William Regal, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson?

Should signing Samoa Joe be a higher priority for Tony Khan now that TK has purchased ROH for the sake of Joe’s history with that company and title?

Ideas for scenarios of a Bayley return at WrestleMania?

Is “Dashing” to Cody as “Mean” is Undertaker?

