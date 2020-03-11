VIP AUDIO 3/10 – WKH – The News: Raw ratings including Edge-Orton, AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA previews, Blood & Guts, Librarians, Exalted One, Coronavirus potential impact on pro wrestling, more (28 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Martin talk Elimination Chamber, WM line-up, AEW PPV fallout, NXT, New Jack new autobiography

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the following news topics: WWE Monday Night Raw ratings including Edge-Orton, AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA previews, Blood & Guts, Exalted One, Coronavirus potential impact on pro wrestling, and more.

