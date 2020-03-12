VIP AUDIO 3/11 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann discuss Coronavirus, AEW Dynamite and NXT, Rich becoming as obsessed with “The Land” series as Travis, more (77 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Martin talk Elimination Chamber, WM line-up, AEW PPV fallout, NXT, New Jack new autobiography

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav discuss Coronavirus a bit more. Rich won’t be going to Raw in Pittsburgh next week because of large crowd concerns. AEW Dynamite and NXT from tonight are reviewed. Rich has become just as obsessed with Aleron Kong’s book series “The Land” as Travis! B.A. hits up his namesake mailbag.

