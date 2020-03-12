VIP AUDIO 3/11 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Barnett (AD-FREE): Coronavirus, the NBA, Tom Hanks, and Smackdown cancelation along with analysis of Dynamite with live callers, mailbag, on-site report (110 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Martin talk Elimination Chamber, WM line-up, AEW PPV fallout, NXT, New Jack new autobiography

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and mailbag questions along with an on-site correspondent from Salt Lake City, Utah. They begin with a sobering discussion about the massive news taking place while Dynamite aired including an NBA player being diagnosed with Coronavirus, the NBA season being suspended, Tom Hanks announcing he and his wife have Coronovirus, and Smackdown being cancelled in Detroit this Friday and being moved to the Performance Center in Florida. They talk about contingency plans for pro wrestling shows if they cancel future arena events. Then they talk with callers about the episode of Dynamite including big angles, storyline-forwarding, too many contrived highspots, and more. They talk to an on-site correspondent from Utah who talks about the news cascading through the arena about Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz. They close by answering Mailbag questions.

