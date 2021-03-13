News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (3-12-16) Saturday Morning Wrestling – Montreal Wrestling History with author Bertrand Hebert joining host Jim Valley (101 min)

March 12, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the March 12, 2016 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. In this episode, Jim Valley returns with Episode #7 of the “Saturday Morning Wrestling” PWTorch Livecast with special guest wrestling author Bertrand Hebert talking Montreal wrestling and Friday’s WWE house show in Montreal during the second-half of the show, plus live nostalgia calls on old-school pro wrestling.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021