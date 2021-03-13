News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Meyers (AD-FREE): Fastlane developments with Edge-Bryan-Reigns-Jey, Big E’s return, Jax takes Reginald shopping, Seth, Sami, more (119 min)

March 13, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Mike Meyers to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails including the latest with Daniel Bryan, Edge, Roman Reigns, and Jey Uso headed into Fastlane. Also, Seth Rollins-Cesaro, Nia Jax takes Reginald shopping, Big E’s big return promo, Sami Zayn, and more.

