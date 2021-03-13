VIP AUDIO 3/12 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Reigns-Bryan contract signing for Fastlane, Edge vs. Jey and Sasha vs. Jax set up for next week, Big E defends IC Title, Seth-Cesaro angle, more (24 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Roman Reigns-Daniel Bryan contract signing for Fastlane, Edge vs. Jey Uso and Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax set up for next week, Big E defends IC Title against Sami Zayn, a Seth-Cesaro angle, Nia Jax takes Reginald shopping for clothes, and more.

